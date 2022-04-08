Goa Police Mulling Over Deploying Helicopter to Assist Road Accident Victims

The Goa Police is mulling the purchase of a helicopter to assist road accident victims in the state, even as newly-appointed Director General of Police Jaspal Singh on Thursday said that a chopper would also aid the state police in keeping watch over large swaths of area.

“Professionally speaking, yes, that will help a lot because, the injured can be immediately shifted to the (hospital) and we can save precious lives," Singh told reporters soon after taking over the top police department post.

The Goa Police had initiated the process of considering the services of a chopper dedicated to the police department some months back.

Singh said that aviation support to the state police department would help increase its vigilance efforts.

“Plus it is better to keep a watch over a large area. Like we say eye in the sky. When we have aviation support, it is always better to keep watch over large areas," he said.

