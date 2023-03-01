Goa Tops Domestic Destination for Family Vacations in India

For Indian families looking to travel domestically, Goa is the most common search destination, while Dubai is the most popular international destination. Based on search data from digital travel platform Agoda, the states / cities of Goa, New Delhi and NCR, Mumbai, Pondicherry, and Jaipur popped up as the top five national favourites, while Dubai, Singapore, the Maldives, Bali (Indonesia) and Phuket (Thailand) lead the search charts in the international segment.

In addition to Dubai, the search data reveals that Southeast Asian countries are preferred by Indian families for their international holidays. These places are appealing because they have a tropical climate, stunning beaches, and a variety of lodgings and activities that make travelling with kids simpler.

Although city stays are common when travelling domestically, each of the top locations has something special to offer that families can take advantage of. Goa is known for its vibrant beaches, New Delhi NCR and Mumbai are popular destinations for sight-seeing, Pondicherry is well-known for its serene aesthetics, and Jaipur provides a rich history and culture.

The places mentioned above are in line with the findings of Agoda’s Family Travel Trend Survey, which surveyed over 14,000 family travellers from 12 markets around the world. The survey found that the top three family attractions were seeing landmarks, relaxing on the shore, and having a good time at theme or amusement parks.

“Families are taking advantage of the school breaks to spend quality time on trips together. And Agoda’s data shows that when travelling, Indians are choosing beach destinations for family travel abroad," said Krishna Rathi, Country Director Agoda India. “Planning vacations with large groups across different age groups and budgets can be a challenge. Which is why at Agoda, we have done our best to make the booking journey as seamless as possible with accommodations, flight, and activities all at the click of a button."

There is no one style of lodging that works for all families travelling together. While some families prefer a hotel with kids’ clubs, babysitting, or adjoining rooms for families, others search for villas that offer kitchens or additional living area to accommodate family groups.

