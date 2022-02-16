Goods Carriage Vehicle Carrying Hazardous Goods Must Have Tracking Device: MoRTH

It has been brought to the notice of the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways that vehicles, which are not under the ambit of the national permit, carrying various gases, viz Argon, Nitrogen, Oxygen etc, and goods of dangerous or hazardous nature are not fitted with Vehicle Tracking System devices.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Road and Transport and Highways, vide draft notification dated 15th February 2022, has proposed that every goods carriage vehicle, carrying any dangerous or hazardous goods, shall be equipped with or fitted with a vehicle tracking system device as per Automotive Industry Standard(AIS) 140.

Comments and suggestions have been invited from stakeholders within a period of thirty days. Additionally, the ministry also notified prescribed norms related to safety measures for children below four years of age, riding or being carried on a motorcycle.

The notification has further specified use of a safety harness and crash helmet for small children and restricted speed of motorcycles carrying children to 40 kmph.

