The blueprint created by a consultancy firm for the renovation of the Gorakhpur railway station highlights the architecture and design of the Geeta Press and the Gorakhnath temple, two well-known landmarks of the city of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. According to the proposal of the railway authorities to make it a world-class railway station, the blueprint is likely to be put before the railway board members for approval next week.

According to sources, the consulting firm created the layout in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s request, so that the model of the platform reflects the regional heritage and culture. Pankaj Kumar Singh, the chief public relations officer of NER, acknowledged that certain significant railway stations were being renovated in light of the anticipated demand for the next fifty years and that a consultant had been hired to prepare the future appearance of Gorakhpur station.

Reportedly, as part of the renovation plan, space will be made available for the building of a food court, waiting area, amusement centre and free Wi-Fi for passengers’ convenience. In addition to this, the proposal calls for installing solar lighting at the railway station as well as a facility for collecting rainwater.

Pankaj further stated that in addition to enhancing station security, fewer departure and entrance gates may be necessary. Each platform has already been equipped with CCTV cameras, and no car will be permitted to stop at the train station for longer than four minutes.

Gorakhpur railway station will be completely renovated, during which solar panels will be placed in order to create a green building. There will be enticing stall configurations under One Station One Product. Developers will make sure there should be a connection between the metro and railway stations for the convenience of the passengers.

The convenience of the metro will be taken into consideration as the work is completed in the near future. A glimpse of the local culture and art will also receive special consideration in addition to the above.

