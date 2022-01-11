Gordon Murray Teases Upcoming GT T.33 Supercar on Twitter Ahead of Debut in January

Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA), the British supercar maker firm founded by McLaren F1 creator Gordon Murray, is fast approaching unveiling the T.50 supercar's successor. The new supercar will be known as the T.33, for which GMA secured a trademark with the Patent And Trademark Office, United States the year before, and the wraps will be removed on January 27, the firm announced earlier.

The automobile has been dubbed a "supercar GT" by GMA, implying that it would be ideally equipped for grand tour than the T.50. The next supercar will reportedly be totally designed and assembled at the company's newly built HQ at Highams Park in Windlesham, Surrey. GMA also teased its new car's logo with a brief video on its Twitter handle.

While the manufacturer did not provide specifics, the car would likely be powered by a 3.9-litre V12 engine designed by Cosworth. Sadly, that's all we know about the most recent T.33, but you will not have to wait for much to behold it in all its grandeur. However, it has previously been indicated by Murray that the firm will build a second V12-powered vehicle before moving on to a "very noisy" hybridization.

The T.33 platform varies from the T.50 in that it employs Murray's iStream Carbon approach. It employs two carbon skins sandwiched between a honeycomb core, which is significantly faster to build than previous methods. The manufacturing innovation first appeared on the Yamaha Sports Ride Conceptual design in 2015.

The T.50 is likely to be a typical two-seater, similar to Murray's former McLaren F1, with the pilot in the centre and a seat on either side. The price might presumably be less than the $3.1 million value of the T.50, of which the manufacturer is only producing 100 units.

In addition to the anticipated supercar, GMA also plans to create hybrids and possibly electric vehicles. GMA announced in May 2021 that it was launching a new subsidiary, Gordon Murray Electronics, to build electrified powertrains and an EV system.

