Got a Puncture? Here’s A Step-By-Step Guide To Change a Flat Tyre

Changing a flat tyre is considered to be a strenuous and daunting task by many, and as a result, they completely keep themselves oblivious to the knowledge of changing a flat tyre into a spare one. However, every driver must be familiar with the process of changing a flat tyre as it makes you more independent in unprecedented situations where there is no help whatsoever.

Many people try to drive with a flat tyre in order to access the nearest assistance possible. However, that might result in your tyre incurring more damage than it already has. Therefore, it is important for you to change the flat tyre there and then. Here is an easy step-by-step guide that will make you proficient in changing a punctured tyre:

>Find A Flat SurfaceIt is important that you find a flat surface first before you begin changing your tyre. An uneven surface will make it extremely hard to keep the jack stable. Also, you need to avoid mushy, sloped, and soft surfaces.

Advertisement

>Handbrakes And GearsOnce you’ve found a flat surface, apply handbrakes in the car and put the car in gear. This will prevent the car from moving while you’re making the transfer. In case you have an automatic transmission, put your gear in park and then go on with the process.

>Start Loosening The TyreThe next step is to loosen the tyre. Use the wheel spanner to loosen the nuts on the tyre. Once they are loose enough to be rotated by hand, stop.

>Lift The CarOnce the nuts are loose enough, start lifting the car with the jack. You need to carefully place the jack under the car in the right place. Many cars have a mark for where to place the jack. Once placed, start lifting the car, till the tyre is freely rotating.

>Make The ChangeOnce the car is lifted enough, remove the already loose nuts, pull the tyre from the frame, and place the spare tyre perfectly aligned with the bolts on the wheel. Once placed, start putting the nuts carefully. Tighten them enough so that the tyre doesn’t move from its placement.

Advertisement

>Lower The JackOnce you’ve tightened the nuts, lower the jack so that the tyre is in contact with the ground again. Now, tighten the nuts completely and properly.

>Also Watch:

Advertisement

>Extra Points:

Remember to park the car in a way that you are not blocking the traffic.

Make sure to place a warning sign, and if that is not available, a rock at least a metre ahead of the place where you’re changing the flat tyre.

Make sure to get the punctured tyre repaired as soon as possible.

>Keywords: Guide, Changing Flat Tyre, Steps

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.