Got a Traffic Challan? This City's Traffic Police is Offering 75% Discount on Payment

Discounts are something that seldom fails to excite people. Be it foods, clothes, or services, discounts are always welcomed with open arms. So let’s see how you feel about this very peculiar discount being offered by the Police Department of Telangana, Hyderabad. Yes, you read that right. Starting from March 1 up to March 31, Telangana Police has decided to offer a one-time discount on pending traffic challans, reported news agency ANI. But why a discount out of thin air, you ask?

Well, it is what can be touted as a smart move to clear up the backlog of a whopping 600 crore pending challans. In addition, the police department has also added a tinge of humanity and stated that the discounts are also given as an ubtan for the economic wounds instilled by the COVID-19 pandemic, reported ANI.

Advertisement

As per the newly applied discount scheme, LMV (Light Motor Vehicles), cars, and heavy vehicles will enjoy a discount of 50 percent on the amount that they are liable to pay. RTC (Road Transport Corporation) bus owners will get a discount of 70 percent on their dues, whereas two-wheelers will enjoy a discount of 75 percent on the challan amount. So, for example, if a bike rider has a pending challan of Rs 1000, then they will have to pay only Rs 250 to clear their dues.

Also Watch:

A special exemption is given to the pushcart vendors who were hit by a challan during the two tiring years of the pandemic. For them, the police department is offering an 80 percent discount on their dues.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.