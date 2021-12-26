Government Introduces Bharat Series Registration Mark For New Cars in India

In a bid to make the movement of personal vehicles seamless across states and Union Territories upon relocation, the central government has introduced a new Bharat series (BH-series). The new series will work as a registration mark for all the new vehicles in the country.

According to a statement by the Road Transport and Highway Ministry, the new Bharat series (BH-series) registration facility will be available for all Defence personnel and employees of central and state governments along with central and state public sector undertakings. Private sector companies and organizations with their offices in four or more states or union territories can also take benefit of the new initiative.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that a personal vehicle having the new BH-series mark would not require assignment of a new registration mark upon shifting from one state to another.

Advertisement

In the newly registered vehicles having the BH-series mark, the state letters on the number plate like DL or HR will be replaced by ‘BH’.According to the design of the new number plate, the year in which the vehicle is registered will be written first, followed by ‘BH’ which will be common for all. Subsequently, four random numbers will be incorporated along with two alphabets at the end excluding ‘I’ and ‘O’.

As per an ANI report, the motor vehicle tax will be imposed for two years or a multiple of two. Once the vehicle completes fourteen years, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied annually which shall be half of the amount that was being charged earlier for that vehicle.

>Also Watch:

Earlier, people shifting from one state to another had to go through a complex process to transfer the registration of their vehicle. One needed to get a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Regional Transport Office (RTO) of the state where the vehicle is originally registered and then re-register the vehicle in the state where the person is moving to.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.