Government's Cap on Flight Fare Off From August 31, Get September Flights at Cheapest Rates

The government’s fare band, which is set an upper and lower price limit for domestic flights, will be withdrawn on Augusr 31. Now Airlines are free to drop or hike fares without any capping from govenment. It means that flight tickets would be cheaper during lean season and heavily priced during peak travel season. So, if you are planning to visit your hometown this Diwali, this is the right time to book your tickets.

Fare for non-stop flight to most destination is cheapest in September than ever in last few months. For Example, cheapest Delhi to Mumbai return fare is Rs 7,800 in the first week of september. When fares were capped the same fight used to cost nearly Rs 12,000.

“Travellers should book well in advace. Demand for domestic air tickets will be high during the festive season. Since fare caps have been removed, fares will be based on demand- supply situation. There will be no upper cap to limit they rise," said Jay Bharti, vice president, Travel Agent Association of India.

The signs are already in place. Currently, cheapest return fare on Mumbai- Kolkata flight during Dussehra (October first week) is Rs 16,200. Fares for travel during Diwali (October 24) are higher than regular September fares. Similarly, cheapest round flight on Mumbai - Goa during first week of september is Rs 4,800 while the same costs Rs 8,000 for Diwali week travel.

In most of the cases October return fare is costlier by Rs 1,000 to 2,000 currently. Diwali fares to take off in upcoming weeks. The airline official said, “We are anticipating high demand for travel during this year’s Diwali holidays. A majority of bookings are likely to come in 2-3 weeks before Diwali By October 1 though, fares for travel around October-end are likely to be at least 20-24% costlier than they are today."

