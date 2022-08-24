Govt Permits BS6-Compliant Petrol and Diesel Cars to Have Retrofitted CNG Kits

The government has allowed the retro fitment of CNG and PNG kits in petrol and diesel cars that are BS-VI-compliant. It has also permitted replacing diesel engines with CNG and PNG engines in such vehicles.

The move was announced by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in a recent notification. “This ministry… has notified retro fitment of CNG and LPG kit on BS (Bharat Stage)-VI gasoline vehicles and replacement of diesel engines with CNG/LPG engines in case of BS-VI vehicles, less than 3.5 tonnes," the notification read.

Retrofitting cars with CNG and PNG kits means that owners can now equip their petrol and diesel cars with such kits and run their vehicles on cleaner fuel. In the case of diesel cars, car owners can also get their diesel engines replaced with CNG or LPG engines. However, in this case, the vehicle must weigh less than 3.5 tonnes.

Earlier, only the motor vehicles that are compliant with BS-IV emission norms were allowed to be retrofitted with CNG and LPG kits. In the recent notification, the ministry has also laid down the type approval requirements for retro fitment in vehicles.

This comes after the ministry floated a proposal in January this year to allow the retrofitting of CNG and PNG kits in motor vehicles under the BS-VI emission norms. According to the ministry, the proposal was formulated in consultation with stakeholders. It had also invited comments and suggestions on the proposed move from concerned stakeholders for a period of 30 days.

CNG or compressed natural gas is considered to be a cleaner fuel than petrol and diesel. While CNG too is a fossil fuel, it is the cleanest burning fuel in terms of NOx and soot (PM) emissions. CNG engines have been found to emit 5 to 10 percent less carbon dioxide than engines that run on gasoline.

