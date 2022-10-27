Green Signal To 9 Chhath Puja Special Trains To And From Muzaffarpur; Check Schedule

The Indian Railways has decided to run 124 special trains for the Chhath Mahaparv. Among these, 9 special trains from big cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bhopal will run to Muzaffarpur. A huge number of people are travelling to Bihar for Chhath Puja, the reason authorities decided to launch special trains.

Apart from the routine trains that run around the year, special trains are added only during certain festivals targeting specific states where the travellers’ traffic is expected to increase due to the festival. Since this week is Diwali and Chhath Puja week, special trains travelling to and from Bihar have been started to increase the number of available seats and help a maximum number of passengers travel to their hometowns in Bihar.

9 special trains that are travelling to and from Muzaffarpur to cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bhopal are:

04052 Muzaffarpur Puja Special will leave from Anand Vihar on 28.10.20222 at noon to reach Muzaffarpur – at 10.25 hrs the next day.

04053 Muzaffarpur - Anand Vihar Puja Special will leave Muzaffarpur on 29.10.20222 at 13:00 hrs to reach Anand Vihar at 10.10 hrs the next day.

04082 Anand Vihar – Muzaffarpur Puja Special will leave from Anand Vihar on 27.10.20222 at noon to reach Muzaffarpur at 10.25 hrs the next day.

04081 Muzaffarpur – Anand Vihar Puja Special will leave Muzaffarpur on 28.10.20222 at 13:00 hrs – to reach Anand Vihar at 10.10 hrs the next day.

04028 Anand Vihar Muzaffarpur Puja Special will leave from Anand Vihar on 26.10.20222 at noon to reach Muzaffarpur at 10.25 hrs the next day.

04027 Muzaffarpur – Anand Vihar Puja Special will leave Muzaffarpur on 27.10.20222 at 13:00 hrs to reach Anand Vihar at 10.10 hrs the next day.

01043 Lokmanya Tilak – Samastipur Puja Special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminal at 12.15 hrs every Sunday and Thursday till 30.10.2022 and will reach Samastipur at 21.15 hrs the next day.

01044 Samastipur-Lokmanya Tilak Puja Special will leave Samastipur at 23.30 hrs every Monday and Friday till 31.10.2022 and will reach Lokmanya Tilak at 07.40 hrs the next day.

04185 Gwalior – Barauni Festival Special – will leave Gwalior at 18.00 hrs on 26.10.2022 & 30.10.2022 to reach Barauni at 18.30 hrs the next day.

01676 Anand Vihar-Muzaffarpur Puja Special will leave Anand Vihar at 23.15 hrs every Monday and Thursday till 10.11.2022 – and will reach Muzaffarpur at 40 hrs the next day.

01675 Muzaffarpur – Anand Vihar Puja Special will leave at 23.45 hrs every Tuesday & Friday till 11.11.2022 and will reach Anand Vihar at 23.30 hrs the next day.

