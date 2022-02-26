Gujarat Man Owns Kenworth Truck Worth Rs 2.5 Crore, Hires Driver for Rs 1 Lakh Per Month

If you are a fan of Hollywood movies like Transformers and Terminator then you must have been fascinated by the massive trucks that ply on the American roads. Those humongous trucks not only look majestic but are loaded with features that are not seen anywhere in the Indian trucks. These massive vehicles are rare on Indian roads for several reasons and that is why many have just seen it in films. However, a trucker in Gujarat is said to have become the first to own a Kenworth truck in India, as reported by CarBlogIndia. Kenworth is an American truck manufacturer which specialises in making heavy-duty and medium-duty commercial vehicles.

The news was shared in a video by a YouTube channel Transport TV who talked to the owner of the vehicle. In the video, the owner reveals that the truck has been imported from America and that even its driver has been brought from there to drive the vehicle. Although, driving a truck seems like a menial job, the driver of this Kenworth truck reportedly draws a salary of Rs 1 lakh per month.

Advertisement

In the video, the driver further reveals that the truck is worth a whopping Rs 2.5 crore. Being an imported vehicle, Rs 30 lakh import duty or road tax also had to be paid by the owner. The owner highlights his passion for such trucks and says in the interview that he also has other commercial trucks in his fleet.

On being asked to show the cabin of the vehicle, the owner then opens the front door to reveal a staircase that leads to the cabin of the massive truck. What is worth noticing in the video is that the vehicle is a left-hand drive and that might be the reason for bringing the driver all the way from America. Moreover, the cabin of the driver seems to be offering a good amount of space and has multiple screens with a number of buttons and functions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.