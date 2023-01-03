Gujarat Sampark Kranti Express To Be Renamed Akshardham Express

Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday announced that the Gujarat Sampark Kranti Express, which connects Ahmedabad to Delhi, will soon be renamed Akshardham Express. The renaming of the train is a tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the spiritual guru of Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha, reported PTI. The announcement was made as part of the month-long Pramukh Swami centenary celebrations of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, which was launched on December 14 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and current BAPS chief Mahant Swami Maharaj.

Speaking with reporters at the Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar, the railway minister said, “As a tribute to Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the Sampark Kranti Express connecting Delhi and Ahmedabad will soon be renamed as Akshardham Express." The Pramukh Swami Maharaj Nagar has been set up over 600 acres on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city.

Vaishnaw also took the blessings of the BAPS chief Mahant Swami Maharaj and hailed the sect’s humanitarian work. Pramukh Swami Maharaj was born on December 7, 1921, and he became the chief of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha in 1950. He died on August 13, 2016.

Meanwhile, on December 10, the railway minister announced a new train service between Kashi and Tamil Nadu to commemorate Kashi Tamil Sangamam, which was held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. “The Kashi Tamil Sangamam Express will be announced soon," he said.

During the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, Vaishnaw also interacted with the delegates from Tamil Nadu and also inspected the re-development plan of the Varanasi Junction Railway Station, according to the official statement.

The railway minister also shared that the city’s station will be developed into a world-class facility with the Prime Minister’s vision of making railway stations resemble airport terminals. As per the minister, revamping the station will cost nearly Rs 7,000 crore.

