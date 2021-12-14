Gurugram RTA Seizes 200 Buses Plying Without Permit, Rs 50 Lakh Fine Collected

Gurugram Regional Transport Authority (RTA) officials have seized 200 buses plying without a permit and collected a Rs 50 lakh fine during a special drive. The seizure and fine were made by the six teams of RTA officials within two weeks.

“The campaign for buses running without permits is going on continuously, six teams have been formed to check these buses. So far, a fine of about Rs 50 lakh has been recovered from 200 buses. The campaign will continue in the future as well," Virender Singh, Secretary, RTA, Gurugram said.

The officials said the department has been continuously taking action against violators and have also geared up to check the overloaded vehicles and those causing pollution.

The officials said that buses running without permits will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Six teams have been formed for this, out of which three teams check private buses during the day and other three during night.

In Gurugram, apart from the government buses, private buses are being operated on most of the routes.

The department has also seized 17 diesel vehicles causing pollution in the city. All these vehicles were plying on the road even after more than 15 years. The teams of the department have seized them.

