Harley-Davidson Becomes Number One Selling Premium Motorcycle Brand in India

Harley-Davidson has reported a rise in sales as it regains the number one spot among premium motorcycles in India. The American manufacturer which had announced an unprecedented exit from India which was followed by a subsequent re-entry alongside Hero MotoCorp in 2020 has been on a road to revival ever since. Data provided by SIAM states that Harley-Davidson sold 601 motorcycles in FY2022, of which 531 units were sold in the 1,000-cc and above two-wheeler segment. The company witnessed a 37 per cent growth year-on-year. In comparison, only 206 units were sold during the same time last year.

In comparison to other premium motorcycle brands, Harley overtook Triumph motorcycles which sold 336 units. Kawasaki sold 283 units, Suzuki sold 233 and Honda sold 71 units in the 1,000-cc and above motorcycle segment. The American brand’s majority sales came from its new launches, the Pan America 1250 adventure tourer and the Sportster S cruiser and mark a revolution, both in terms of a platform and segment for the manufacturer.

It must also be noted that a bulk of Harley’s previous sales in India were driven by entry-level offerings like the Street 750, Iron 883 and the Forty-Eight, which are locally assembled.

