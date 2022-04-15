Harley-Davidson Nightster Unveiled Globally, to Launch in India Soon

The 2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster model has been unveiled globally, and as per the American automaker, it starts a new chapter in the Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle story – a leap forward in performance and design while remaining an accessible entry point to motorcycling and the brand. This all-new motorcycle combines a classic Sportster model silhouette with the new Revolution Max 975T powertrain and electronic rider aids and features.

At the heart of the 2022 Nightster model is the new Revolution Max 975T powertrain. It is a liquid-cooled, 60-degree V-Twin with a torque curve that stays flat through the broad powerband – and engine performance designed to deliver strong acceleration and power through the mid-range. The length and shape of the intake velocity stacks, combined with the airbox volume, are tuned to maximize performance across the engine speed range. The profiles of dual overhead camshafts and Variable Valve Timing phasing on the intake valves are designed to match the performance of this engine, claims Harley-Davidson.

Revolution Max 975T Engine Specs:

- Displacement 975cc

- 90 HP (67 kW) @7500 RPM

- 70 ft. lbs. (95 Nm) peak torque @ 5000 RPM

- 97mm bore x 66mm stroke

- Compression Ratio 12:1

Harley-Davidson also says that Hydraulic valve lash adjustment ensures quiet operation and eliminates the need for costly, complicated service procedures. Internal balancers help reduce engine vibration to enhance rider comfort and improve vehicle durability. The company also says that the balancers are tuned to retain just enough vibration to make the motorcycle feel alive.

The Nightster model is claimed to be fitted with a nimble, lightweight chassis to help it navigate urban traffic and also twisty backroads. In terms of ergonomics, centre-set foot pegs, a low-rise handlebar abd an unladen seat height of 27.5 inches makes the Nightster.

The Revolution Max 975T powertrain is the central, structural component of the Nightster motorcycle chassis, which significantly reduces motorcycle weight and results in a very stiff chassis. The tail section structure is lightweight aluminum. The swingarm is formed of welded rectangular steel tubing and is an attachment point for the dual rear shock absorbers.

Front suspension is 41mm SHOWA Dual Bending Valve conventional forks and the rear suspension features dual outboard emulsion-technology shock absorbers with coil springs and a threaded collar for pre-load adjustment.

The Nightster model is equipped with Antilock Braking System (ABS), switchable Traction Control System, all-LED lighting and a slipper clutch. The bike also gets Ride Modes – Road, Sport and Rain. The bike also comes with a round 4.0-inch analog speedometer with an inset multi-function LCD display mounted on the handlebar riser.

On the design front, all-new from the wheels up, the Nightster sports a lean, low, and muscular look. Classic Sportster model styling cues include the exposed rear shock absorbers and the shape of an airbox cover that evokes the iconic Sportster walnut fuel tank. The round air intake cover, solo seat, chopped fenders and speed screen recall elements of recent Sportster models, while a side cover that conceals the under-seat fuel tank has a shape similar to the previous Sportster oil tank.

The Revolution Max powertrain is the centerpiece of the design, framed by snaking exhaust headers and finished in a textured Metallic Charcoal powder coat with Gloss Black inserts. A cover below the radiator conceals the battery and helps the radiator appear less prominent. The wheel finish is Satin Black.

Paint color options include Vivid Black, Gunship Grey, and Redline Red. Gunship Grey and Redline Red color options will be applied only to the airbox cover; the front and rear fenders and speed screen are always finished in Vivid Black.

Harley-Davidson has confirmed that the Nightster will be launched in India soon, however, they have not confirmed when that would be.

