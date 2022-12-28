Hathua–Bathua–Panchdeori Section In Bihar To Soon Get Electric Trains

To reduce carbon emissions, the Indian Railway has been continuously replacing mechanical engines with electric engines across the nation. Electric trains will now run on the Hathua–Bathua–Panchdeori section of the Northeastern Railway. The trial for the same started on Monday. The Varanasi Railway Division has been responsible for the electrification of the 32-kilometre-long section, and it was done to expand infrastructure for the upgradation of passenger facilities and easy operation.

The safety test was conducted by the Principal Chief Electrical Engineer of the railway division, AK Shukla. He inspected the Hathua railway station and made a yard plan, neutral section, power substation, station working rule, platform clearance, point crossing, Silniki height, black overlap, and signalling soon, according to the standard of the electrified railway station.

Safety tests of earthing track, overhead fouling mark, sand hump, feeder power supply distribution system and control feeder isolation have been done and instructions to increase the facilities near the railway station have been given to the crew.

Public Relations Officer of Varanasi Railway Division, Ashok Kumar said that electric trains will now run as the trials were successful. The principal Chief Electrical Engineer at Bathua station inspected the various works carried out according to the electrification of the integrated railway section and found everything as per the standards.

After this, the Principal Chief Electrical Engineer inspected the Hathua – Bathua – Panchdeori block section with his special inspection vehicle and said that action would be taken if anything is not up to railway industry standards and if a failure occurs.

Hathua – Bathua – Panchdeori rail section was constructed by the Railway Minister at the time, Lalu Prasad. Railways have decided to increase the resources by improving the project of this railway section. The possibility of an increase in the number of trains running in and through this section has also been expressed by the Railway.

