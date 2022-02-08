Have Put in Place Processes to Prevent Further Recurrence, says Hyundai in New Statement

Hyundai has issued a fresh statement that it condones the action of the Pakistani dealer, which tweeted in support of the separatists in Kashmir. The company stated that it clearly against its policy that the independently-owned distributor in Pakistan made unauthorized Kashmir-related social media posts.

“As a business policy, Hyundai Motor Company does not comment on political or religious issues in any specific region. Therefore, it is clearly against Hyundai Motor’s policy that the independently-owned distributor in Pakistan made unauthorized Kashmir-related social media posts from their own accounts.

Once the situation was brought to our attention, we made the distributor acutely aware of the inappropriateness of the action. We have since taken measures to ensure the distributor, which misused the Hyundai brand identity, has removed the social media posts and we have put in place processes to prevent a future recurrence. Our subsidiary, Hyundai Motor India, is not associated with the distributor in Pakistan, and we strongly reject the distributor’s unauthorized non-business related social media activity.

Hyundai Motor Company has been investing in India for many decades and remains strongly committed to Indian customers. We deeply regret any offence caused to the people of India by this unofficial social media activity" the statement read.

The tweet was published in support of Pakistan-sponsored ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ and asked for the ‘remembrance of those struggling for freedom in Kashmir’. While the tweet was soon removed and the Twitter handle of the dealer was locked, the manufacturer faced major backlash on social media. A Kia Pakistan dealer also posted a tweet with a similar message, though, that too was immediately taken down.

A Twitter account of a Hyundai dealer in Pakistan with handle @hyundaiPakistanOfficial had posted a message supporting Kashmir Solidarity day, supporting what is called as"struggle for freedom".

Following it,#BoycottHyundai trended on Twitter in India with many people asking to stop buying the company’s products in the country. Reacting to the developments, Hyundai Motors India put out a message on social media reiterating its commitment to the Indian market.

