Home » News » Auto » Helmet, Crash Harness Now Mandatory for Children Below 4 Years on Motorcycles: Govt

Helmet, Crash Harness Now Mandatory for Children Below 4 Years on Motorcycles: Govt

Image for representation. (Image source: Reuters)
Image for representation. (Image source: Reuters)

MoRTH's new notification specifies the use of a safety harness and crash helmet. It also restricts the speed of such motorcycles to 40 kmph.

Advertisement
Auto Desk| News18.com
Updated: February 16, 2022, 19:22 IST

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, vide notification dated 15th February 2022 has amended Rule 138 of CMVR, 1989 and has prescribed norms related to safety measures for children below four years of age, riding or being carried on a motorcycle.

This has been notified under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which mandates that the Central Government may, by rules, provide for measures for the safety of children below four years of age, riding or being carried on a motorcycle. Further, it specifies use of a safety harness and crash helmet. It also restricts the speed of such motorcycles to 40 kmph.

>Also Watch:

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

These rules will come into force after one year from the date of publication of the Central Motor Vehicles (Second Amendment) Rules, 2022.

In the same slew of announcements, the Ministry also made it mandatory for heavy vehicles carrying dangerous or hazardous goods to mandatorily have vehicle tracking device systems.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: February 16, 2022, 19:22 IST