Wearing Helmet With Open Strap or Without BSI Mark to Attract Fine of Upto Rs 2,000

When it comes to being safe on public roads, two-wheeler riders are exposed to maximum risk. Their best bet at being safe is the helmet. Now, with an aim to minimize accident fatalities on Indian roads, the government has updated the 1998 Motor Vehicles Act to add an instant fine of up to Rs 2,000 for two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmets properly.

Fines of up to Rs 2,000 can be imposed under the following situations:

- If the rider is wearing a helmet but the buckle is untied. This will invite a fine of Rs 1,000

- If the helmet does not have a genuine BSI (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification you may be charged with a Rs 1,000 fine.

- Other traffic violations such as jumping a red light will also attract a hefty fine of Rs 2,000 despite wearing a helmet.

Wearing a helmet with the strap locked is extremely important as without that, the helmet could fly off in case of an accident. The helmet needs to stay in place firmly around the head in order to provide maximum safety and that is the exact reason why straps need to be locked. It is often seen that several two-wheeler riders simply place the helmet on their heads in order to avoid challans. This move will definitely make the roads safer for such riders.

