BMW C 400 GT is the Most Premium Scooter in India, Here Are 5 Cars in the Same Budget

In India, two-wheelers, especially scooters, have long been seen as an affordable and economical mode of the daily commute. Buyers going for scooters give weightage to fuel efficiency and affordability over fancy performance numbers but looks like German automaker BMW is in a mood to change this outlook. The company has introduced its C 400 GT scooter in India with a starting price tag of Rs 9.95 lakh. While expensive superbikes are quite popular, a scooter for nearly Rs 10 lakh makes us think why not go for a car? Indian middle-class mentality, you see. So, we have compiled a list of cars that could get at the same price as this super expensive BMW scooter

>- Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Ciaz

Advertisement

If you had Rs 10 lakh to buy a vehicle, there are various options in the Maruti Suzuki lineup. In the budget of the BMW C 400 GT, you could get a Vitara Brezza ZXI Plus which is one of the top-end variants of the compact SUV. If you are a fan of sedans you could also get a variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz under the Rs 10 lakh price point and enjoy a spacious drive.

>- Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon is one of the most popular and safest cars in its segment. With a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to spend, we might just be tempted to drive home this stylish compact SUV from the Tata.

>- Hyundai i20

Hatchbacks could be a great option for city drives considering the heavy traffic in India. So why not go for a popular option? Under the Rs 10 lakh price bracket you get your hands on the Hyundai i20's Turbo iMT variant.

>- Nissan Magnite

If compact SUVs are your thing, we have got another option for you. The Nissan Magnite could be a good buy under the Rs 10 lakh price point considering the space and features that it offers. The car has a good presence on the road and is a value for money product.

>Also Watch:

>- Honda City

Now, we know this is not exactly a Rs 10 lakh car but to get home one of the most iconic sedans in India, you could push the budget by a lakh. The fifth-generation City comes with a starting price tag of Rs 10.99 lakhs and sports a stylish design. The car comes loaded with modern convenience features.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.