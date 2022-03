Here's a Complete List of All Upcoming Expressways Proposed by Indian Government

Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is building over 1.47 lakh km of roads in the country. “The NHAI is also building 22 green highways and by the end of 2024, we want to expand our road network matching with the US," Gadkari said.

Hence as the govt pushes for a more extensive network of road connectivity in India, here’s a list of the proposed expressways in India.

1. Amaravati–Anantapur Expressway - 371.03 km

2. Aurangabad-Darbhanga Expressway - 271 km

3. Ballia Link Expressway - 30 km

4. Bangalore–Mysore Infrastructure Corridor - 111 km

5. Buxar - Bhagalpur Expressway - 308 km

6. Chambal Expressway - 404 km

7. Chennai Elevated Expressways - 10 km

8. Chennai Surat Expressway - 1,461 km

9. Delhi–Saharanpur–Dehradun Expressway - 180 km

10. Ganga Expressway Phase-2 - 424 km

11. GMADA Expressway - 284 km

12. Gorakhpur - Siliguri Expressway - 607 km

13. Hyderabad–Indore Expressway - 713 km

14. Hyderabad–Raipur Expressway - 330 km

15. Hyderabad–Visakhapatnam Expressway - 225 km

16. Indore–Kota Expressway - 136 km

17. Kadapa Feeder Expressway - 104.05 km

18. Konkan Greenfield Expressway - 500 km

19. Kurnool Feeder Expressway - 123.7 km

20. Nagpur-Gondia-Gadchiroli Expressway - 225 km

21. Nagpur–Hyderabad–Bengaluru Expressway - 1,100 km

22. Nagpur–Vijayawada Expressway - 457 km

23. Narmada Expressway - 1,300 km

24. ORR Chennai, Phase II - 33.1 km

25. Outer Ring Road Amaravati - 220 km

26. Outer Ring Road - 140 km

27. Raipur–Bilaspur Expressway - 127 km

28. Raxaul-Haldia Expressway - 650 km

29. Varanasi Link Expressway - 13 km

