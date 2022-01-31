Here's How IndiGo Evolved Into the Largest, Most Popular Airline in India

If you are a frequent flyer, you have undoubtedly flown in IndiGo Airlines and can testify for its low cost yet impeccable service. However, you may be unaware of the almost 17-year legacy that the country’s largest airline service has and the journey that it has had to maintain the legacy.

Formed in 2005 and operational since 2006, IndiGo Airlines with its headquarters at Gurugram, Haryana, always had the edge over airlines due to its out of box thinking. Which other airline would place a huge aircraft order before even launching service! However IndiGo dared to order 100 A320-200s back in 2005 when full-service carriers like Indian Airlines (now part of Air India), Kingfisher and Jet Airways dominated the market. This was the airline’s first bold step as it cost them over $6billion, a huge investment for a startup. However, IndiGo wanted its planes fast and wanted to expand its fleet rapidly and it got both, reported SimpleFlying.

The first A320 was delivered to IndiGo in July 2006. Its inaugural flight was on August 4 2006 with a service from Delhi to Imphal via Guwahati. By the end of 2006, IndiGo had six aircraft and nine more were acquired the following year. The message was clear. The airline was here to stay.

Advertisement

With its low fares and well-thought advertising campaign, IndiGo was gradually becoming popular in India. In December 2010, IndiGo replaced state-run carrier Air India as India’s third-largest airline behind Kingfisher Airlines and Jet Airways. A year later, an even higher order was placed by the growing airlines, this time for 180 aircraft consisting of 150 A320neos and 30 more A320ceos. With an increasing fleet, IndiGo started international flights apart from adding more domestic destinations by 2012. In the very same year in the month of August, IndiGo officially became India’s largest airline replacing Jet Airways.

ALSO READ: Saleen Teases Electric Supercar Plans with Slick Video Promo: Watch Here

In a land where airlines fail to be successful and cease operations like the short-lived Air Mantra and Air Pegasus, IndiGo was able to touch success due to its profitability. . From 2009 onwards, the carrier became profitable and has since maintained that. The factor that keeps its profitability afloat include its decision to be a low-cost airline that offers only an economy class due to which they don’t have to cater to VIPs or maintain expensive lounges at airports. They also don’t have an in-flight entertainment system or complimentary meals, instead offering a buy onboard meal program, which helps to keep expenses low.

>Also Watch:

Advertisement

So next time you take an IndiGo flight, you can remind yourself that the airline flying you is the one that overcame all hurdles and became the country’s largest airline in a short span of time.

Keywords :

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.