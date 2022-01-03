Hero MotoCorp December Sales Fall by Over 11 Percent

Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Saturday reported a fall of 11.75 per cent in its total sales during December 2021.

The company sold 394,773 units of motorcycles and scooters last month from an off-take of 447,335 units in December 2020. In December 2021, the company’s total sales sequentially grew by 13 per cent over the month of November 2021 when the company had sold 349,393 units.

“Our new strategy of R4 - Recalibrate, Revitalise, Revolutionise, Revive - has already started yielding results for us. The volumes in our global markets in the calendar year 2021 is in line with our plans, keeping in mind the constraints in global logistics and supply chain on account of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic," said Sanjay Bhan, Head - Global Business, Hero MotoCorp.

“We are well on track to meet our target of garnering 15 per cent of the company’s total volumes from our global business by 2025."

Advertisement

The company sold 2.89 lakh units in its markets spread across Asia, Africa South and Central America and the Caribbean in calendar year 2021, clocking a robust growth of 71 per cent over the corresponding period in the previous year, when it had sold 1.69 lakh units in its markets outside of India.

ALSO READ: Delhi Government Deregisters Over 1 Lakh 10-Year-Old Diesel Vehicles

Furthermore, Hero MotoCorp has rapidly expanded its global footprint to over 42 countries across three continents.

>Also Watch:

In addition, it is gearing up to unveil its first Electric Vehicle (EV) in March this year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.