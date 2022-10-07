Hero MotoCorp has launched the Vida electric scooter at a price point of Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom) in the country. The e-scooter has been introduced in two variants namely Vida V1 Pro and Vida V1 Plus. The company said that Vida means “life" in Spanish. It can be purchased as well as leased through Hero’s digital platform.

Hero MotoCorp Vida has been developed at Hero’s Centre of Innovation and Technology in Jaipur. Some of the notable features in the Vida scooter include 7-inch toucshcreen system, intelligent 2-way throttle with boost mode, cruise control, follow-me-home headlamp, keyless control and SOS alerts.

Hero Vida V1 can be booked at a token amount of Rs 2,499 from October 10 while the deliveries will start from second week of December this year. Initially, the electric scooter will be sold only in three cities: Jaipur, New Delhi and Bengaluru. According to Hero, more cities will be added to the list in December.

Both the variants are equipped with an IP-68 rated detachable battery pack. The company further stated that the Vida electric scooter has tested extensively for 2 lakh km and 25,000 hours on different terrains.

Speaking about Vida V1 Pro, it comes with a top speed of 80kmph while having a range of 165 km on a single charge. It also gets a fast charging function with 1.2km/min charge time. The electric scooter accelerates to 40kmph from standstill in merely 3.2 seconds.

As for the Vida V1 Plus, it too has similar top speed and charging time as the Vida V1 Pro. Though the riding range is slightly less than the V1 Pro as it stands at 143 km. It takes 3.4 seconds to do a 0-40kmph sprint.

