Hero Vida V1 Electric Scooter Deliveries Start, First Unit Handed Over in Bengaluru

Hero MotoCorp has commenced the deliveries of the Vida V1 electric scooter in the country. The first unit of Hero Vida V1 e-scooter was delivered by Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp at VIDA Experience Center on Vittal Mallya Road in Bengaluru.

Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said: “VIDA means life and today is giant leap forward in our lives. Our vision with VIDA is to establish future oriented mobility trends that will benefit the customers as well as the planet. With the commencement of customer deliveries, we are beginning to realize our vision. Everything in the VIDA World is developed with sustainability at its heart and with a technology-first philosophy that uplifts the customer experience. I invite everyone to experience the ‘Worry-free EV ecosystem’ of VIDA and the industry-leading features & performance of the VIDA V1."

VIDA has Experience Centers in Bengaluru and Jaipur, and pop-up stores in Delhi-NCR, where customers can test-ride the Vida V1. Deliveries in Jaipur and Delhi will follow soon. The Vida V1 electric scooter comes with removable batteries and three-way charging options while available in two variants – Vida V1 Plus at Rs 1.35 lakh and Vida V1 Pro at Rs 1.48 lakh (Effective On-Road Price, Delhi).

Hero V1 comes does a best-in-class sprint of 0-40kmph in 3.2 secs while having a range of 163 kms on a single charge. It also has a top-speed of 80 kmph. Some of the other notable features in the scooter include Cruise Control, Boost Mode, Two-way throttle, Key-less access and an Over-the-air enabled 7-inch TFT touchscreen panel.

Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, Head – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said: “We are delighted to initiate customer deliveries of the VIDA V1. The deliveries are beginning from Bengaluru and will commence in other cities in a phased manner, just like the roll-out of the physical assets of our omnichannel approach. The ‘Worry-free EV ecosystem’ of VIDA is available in Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Jaipur, making EV ownership and usership simple and worry-free for customers here. Our tech-stack and physical assets are built to uplift the customer experience."

Hero is offering a buy-back scheme with a first-in-industry assurance of vehicle buy-back at 70 percent of purchase value between the 16th to 18th months of vehicle ownership. It has also rolled out another industry-first initiative – Repair On-Site – with customer executives available to provide service anywhere, anytime.

