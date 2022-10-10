Hero Vida V1 Pro vs Ola S1 Pro: Price, Colors, Range, Charging Time and Top Speed

Hero MotoCorp has finally forayed into the EV space with the introduction of ‘Vida’ sub-brand in the Indian market. Under the new brand, it launched the first electric scooter in the form of Vida V1 in two variants namely Vida V1 Plus and Vida V1 Pro. There are multiple rivals for Hero’s first e-scooter in India such as TVS iQube, Bajaj Chetak EV, Ola S1 and Ather 450. Here in this piece, we will compare the Vida V1 Pro (range-topping variant) with its closest rival, the Ola S1 Pro, to figure out how they fare against each other on the sheet of paper.

Hero Vida V1 Pro vs Ola S1 Pro: Range

Hero Vida V1 Pro was launched with a range of 165 km on a single charge. On the other hand, the Ola S1 Pro gets a range of 181 km per charge. However, the true range, as stated by the company, stands at around 170 km. Even in that scenario, it has a slightly higher range, say by 5-7 km, than the Vida V1 Pro. A special mention goes to the ‘limp home’ feature of Vida V1 Pro, which gives the rider an option of driving at 10kmph for upto 8 kilometers, in case the range drops below a pre-defined limit.

Hero Vida V1 Pro vs Ola S1 Pro: Battery & Power Output

The Vida V1 is equipped with a detachable 3.94 kWh Lithium-ion based battery which churns out top power of 8 bhp. As for the Ola S1 Pro, it is presented with a 3.97 kWh lithium-ion battery pack which develops top power of 11.4 bhp. It is quite evident that as far as power output is concerned, the flagship Ola offering has an edge over its Hero counterpart. Both the electric scooters are available with four ride modes. While the Vida V1 Pro gets Sport, Ride, Eco & Custom modes, the Ola S1 Pro features Eco, Normal, Sports & Hyper.

Hero Vida V1 Pro vs Ola S1 Pro: Top Speed & Charging Time

The Vida V1 Pro boasts of a top speed of 80kmph while it does a 0-40kmph sprint in only 3.2 seconds. The Ola S1 Pro is more brisk and agile as it comes with a top speed of 116kmph and it touches the 40kmph mark from standstill in merely 2.9 seconds. One can clearly see that the Ola S1 Pro is fairly quick for the Hero Vida V1 Pro. Hero Vida V1 Pro can be charged from 0-80 percent in 5 hours and 55 minutes while the Ola S1 Pro takes 6 hours and 30 minutes for a full charge from zilch. Both the scooters get the fast charging option too.

Hero Vida V1 Pro vs Ola S1 Pro: Colors

Hero Vida V1 Pro can be availed in four paint shades in the form of Matte White, Matte Sports Red, Matte Abrax Orange and Gloss Black. Ola Electric is offering the S1 Pro with as many as 10 colour schemes: Anthracite Grey, Coral Red, Marshmallow, Millennial Pink, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Porcelain White, Neo Mint, Matte Black, and Midnight Blue. Clearly, Ola S1 Pro has the upper hand in this section with a lot more to offer than the Hero Vida V1 Pro.

Hero Vida V1 Pro vs Ola S1 Pro: Price

Hero Vida V1 Pro is priced at Rs 1.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) while the Ola S1 Pro can be purchased at a sticker price of Rs 1.40 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). In the electric scooter segment, which is witnessing unprecedented popularity and fame, a few thousands matter a lot for the buyers and are instrumental in the make-or-break image of the product.

