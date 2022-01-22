Hero Xpulse 200 4V Bookings Reopen at Rs 10,000 in India - Details Here

In a move to further strengthen its digital initiatives and contactless customer experience, Hero MotoCorp announced the bookings for the second lot of its popular XPluse 200 4V on Thursday. The homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer announced that it has started accepting bookings for the second batch after the first lot was fully sold out. The new Hero XPulse 200 4V has been priced at Rs 1,30,150 (ex-showroom – New Delhi), and is available for order at the company's official online sales platform – eSHOP. Customers can make bookings by making an advance payment of Rs 10,000.

>Specifications

The XPulse 200 4V, which is touted as India's most affordable adventure tourer motorbike, comes in three new color options - Trail Blue, Blitz Blue, and Red Raid. The new two-wheeler comes equipped with a BS-VI emission norm compliant 200cc 4 Valve oil-cooled engine. The 4V moniker in its name is for the updated engine that now comes with 4 Valves.

The two-wheeler features long suspension travel – 190mm on a 21-inch wheel on the front side, while a 170mm on an 18-inch wheel at the rear.

It also comes with an aluminium skid plate that protects the engine, and a new toothed brake pedal for better grip/control and comes with an upswept exhaust pipe that allows enables water crossing with ease. Accessible seat height of 825 mm, 10-step adjustable mono-shock suspension, dual-purpose tyres and a high ground clearance of 220 mm add to its off-road capabilities.

>Also Watch:

>Power

It offers 6% more power and 5% added more torque and also has a power output of 19.1 PS at 8500 rpm and has a torque output of 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm. The 4-Valve oil-cooled engine now claims to provide better power across the mid and top-end speed range. This means there’s less stress in terms of engine performance at high speeds and lesser vibrations. Additionally, the motorbike’s cooling system is now updated with a seven-fin oil cooler to provide better heat management in heavy traffic situations.

