Hero XPulse 200 Sales Jump by 141 Per Cent in September 2021, is Best-Selling ADV in India

The sales figures of Hero XPulse 200 have recorded a sharp rise in September 2021. The XPulse, which is touted as India's most affordable adventure tourer motorbike, has seen a 141 per cent jump in September 2021 sales when compared to its performance in the corresponding month of 2020, reported Gaadiwaadi. While Hero could sell only 1,398 units of the bike last year in September, the number jumped to 3,375 this year making thee XPulse one of the most selling ADV bikes in India.

With the economy opening up and the ongoing festive season in India, the figures might continue to witness an upward trend in days and months to come. This Hero ADV is offered with a 199.6 cc oil-cooled single-cylinder engine that's equipped with abilities to deliver 18.09 PS of power at 8500 rpm and 16.45 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm on the standard variant. The power delivery is a bit higher on the variant featuring 2 extra valves. The XPulse 200 4V can produce up to 19.1 PS power along with 17.35 Nm of torque. Both the variants are offered with a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

Built on a tubular diamond frame suspended by a telescopic fork up front, XPulse 200 features a 10 step rider-adjustable mono-shock at the rear. The braking duties are performed by a dual-disc setup enabled with single-channel ABS.

In terms of other features, the bike has an LCD instrument panel with smartphone-enabled navigation.

Hero XPulse 200 comes with a starting ex-showroom price tag of Rs 1.23 lakh for the standard version and Rs 1.28 lakh for the 4V option. The XPulse 200 is available in five colour options- White, Matte Grey, Matte Green, Panther Black, and Sports Red. The paint scheme offering of the XPulse 200 4V features Trail Blue, Blitz Blue, and Red Raid options.

