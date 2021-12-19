Highly Camouflaged MG Gloster Spied Testing in India - Details Here

MG Motor India organised an immersive engagement event in Gurugram, allowing car lovers in the country a 4×4 driving experience with the Gloster SUV. The event was arranged to mark the off-roader vehicle's one-year anniversary. After a year of arrival in the Indian market, it might not seem like MG's finest performer, but it appears that the British automaker is still far from done testing the vehicle on Indian roads.

The MG Gloster has been spotted quite a few times. The vehicle was recently seen at a petrol pump fully camouflaged in a spy video. It appears from the visual, that the Gloster has been doing trips on the roads of Karnataka. The footage was posted on a YouTube channel named Mundodi Vlogs by Dhruv Mundodi.

This vehicle is offered under many SAIC brands across the world, including the Chinese brand Maxus and LDV, but its Indian version is known as the MG Gloster. Except for the emblem, the Gloster's front fascia appears to be fairly identical to the current version offered in the Indian market. The car appears to bear the Maxus logo rather than the MG emblem.

When it comes to the interior, the SUV featured revised tan-coloured upholstery that gives the Gloster a luxurious appearance. The leather-wrapped dashboard appears to have been replaced by a wooden deck. The rest of the cabin's design and arrangement appears to be unaltered. At this time, no significant changes are evident. However, the SUV in the front has LED DRLs, whilst the one in the back does not have LED DRLs and also lacks horizontal slats. Instead, it has a mesh-like pattern.

Coming back to the current version, with its one-year presence in the Indian market in place, MG Gloster is available in four editions in the country: Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. After one year on the Indian market, MG Gloster is offered in four main variants: Super, Smart, Sharp, and Savvy. Sharp and Savvy grades are available with a twin-turbocharged diesel fuel engine that produces 218 PS and 480 Nm of torque. The Savvy trim also has MG's trademark technology Automatic Level 1 features.

