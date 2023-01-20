Holi 2023: Get Confirmed Train Ticket To Bihar on Sampoorna Kranti At Rs 510

During holidays, especially Holi, Diwali, and Chhath, passengers all over India travel to their hometowns. We are often advised that for a confirmed ticket, we should book tickets 120 days before the date of departure. This year, Holi falls on March 9, Thursday. Due to this, many Bihar-bound trains are crowded during the first week of March. If you book your ticket for Bihar, there are chances you may get a waiting list.

The rush to get tickets to Bihar will begin on Saturday and Sunday. Hence, passengers should book railway tickets for Sampoorna Kranti which runs between Delhi and Patna.

Advertisement

After Rajdhani and Tejas, Sampoorna Kranti is the most upscale train running between Delhi and Patna. 186 people were waiting in the sleeper class as of Thursday at 2 pm, 49 in 3E, 103 in the third AC, 55 in the second AC, and 9 in the first AC. The prices for sleepers are Rs 510, a three-passenger fare is Rs 1250, a third-class fare is Rs 1350, a second-class flight is Rs 1910, and a first-class fare is Rs 3225.

From March 4 to 7, there are no tickets available for sleeper classes on this train. The RAC is on March 8. After March 7, you’re free to take a chance. At least 74 people are eagerly awaiting that day. On typical days, up to 100 in this category are converted to RAC or Waiting Confirmed. Passengers can purchase a ticket for March 7. There is a waiting list of 20 people for March 7 in Third AC, and the confirmation rate is 85%. According to the trend, this train’s third AC may confirm up to 120 waiting passengers.

Read all the Latest Auto News here