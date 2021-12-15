Honda 2Wheelers India Begins Global Engine Production From Gujarat Plant

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter has begun manufacturing global engines from its fourth factory in India at Vithalapur (Ahmedabad district), Gujarat. The 250cc (and above) engines will be exported to countries like Thailand, US, Canada, Japan, Australia, and even in Europe and a few Gulf nations. A total of 50,000 engine units are scheduled for production in its first year and the capacity will be further scaled up as per market demand. Given the investment of Rs 135 crore, Honda hopes to manufacture ‘midsize fun’ models from its Gujarat Plant for both India and the world.

Speaking at the line-off ceremony, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “As demand for mobility rises globally, Honda envisions further expansion of its exports footprint across the world. With the introduction of BSVI norms in India, we are a step closer to achieve this vision. Building products which are at par with global standards of manufacturing, this new expansion will allow HMSI to develop production capabilities to strengthen our direction of make in India, for the world."

Sharing more details from the inaugural ceremony, Ichiro Shimokawa, Chief Production Officer & Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “With the global engine line-off today, HMSI will take its current exports capacity to new heights both in terms of markets as well as global quality standards. As part of this expansion, we are introducing special processes across various manufacturing stages like machining, engine assembly and advanced storage systems. Building the capability from ground up, best-in-class technology along with highly skilled manpower will ensure top quality standards. Starting off with close to 50,000 engine units in the first year, our aim is to further scale up as per market demand."

