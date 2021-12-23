Honda 2Wheelers India Exports 5,000 Navi CKD Kits to the US

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced that the export of Navi to US markets will be carried through Honda de México. The export of CKD kits from Honda 2Wheelers India to Mexico commenced in July 2021 & has dispatched over 5,000 CKD kits of Navi bikes to Mexico so far.

Speaking on this occasion, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “I’m happy to share that Honda Mexico has announced start of Honda NAVi Exports to US Market. Offering a unique appeal with dynamic style of both scooter & motorcycle, Navi brings a world of limitless possibilities for its riders around the globe. With the start of CKD kits to Honda Mexico, HMSI had reaffirmed its commitment to become one of Honda’s manufacturing hub for the world. The Navi deliveries to US market via Honda Mexico has further strengthened our export portfolio in advanced markets, the new expansion has given us an opportunity yet again to set new standards of global manufacturing quality in India."

The Honda Navi was first revealed back in 2016 and in many cases is considered the first choice of motorcycle to buy for beginners. It is agile to get around in city traffic and lightweight for easy maneuvering in tight parking spaces.

The Navi uses the platform of a scooter but is combined with the features of a motorcycle. Since 2016, the company has sold the Navi to over 1.8 lakh customers in more than 22 diverse export markets led by Asia, Middle East and Latin America.

