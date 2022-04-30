Honda Activa 6G 2022: Price, Mileage, Variant, Colours and More

Honda Activa 6G 2022: Japanese manufacturer Honda has been very successful in garnering a huge customer base in the scooter segment. And much of the credit goes to the Honda Activa scooter. The two-wheeler is an immensely popular choice and is currently being sold in its sixth-generation avatar, Honda Activa 6G. Honda Activa 6G was unveiled at the 2018 Auto Expo and made its grand entry into the Indian market in January 2020, along with a special 20th-anniversary edition.

Honda Activa 6G Engine

Advertisement

The Activa 6G meets the new BS6 emission norms and is equipped with hordes of features and tech, including a digital instrument panel and ACG silent motor starter. This dual seater scooter runs on a petrol-powered 110-cc engine churning out a maximum power of 7.68bhp and a peak torque of 8.79Nm.

Honda Activa 6G Variants

The Honda Activa comes in two variants – Activa 6G STD and Activa 6G DLX. The deluxe variant of the Honda Activa 6G will need you to shell out a few thousand more than the standard variant. The two variants are almost similar in terms of features, specifications, and colours, except for a semi-digital instrument cluster in the deluxe variant.

Honda Activa 6G Price

The price of the Honda Activa 6G varies depending on the two variants of the scooter. The price of the standard variant is Rs 69,645 whereas the deluxe version of the Activa 6G will come at a price of Rs 71,391 (all ex-showroom values).

Honda Activa 6G Colours

Honda Activa 6G comes in a variety of colours. Ranging from the general black and pearl precious white, the palette also includes Matte Magnificent Copper Metallic, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Decent Blue, and Rebel Red Metallic. The scooter has also received some tweaks in the fascia design that gives it a fresh look.

Honda Activa 6G Mileage

Advertisement

Honda Activa 6G offers one of the best mileages in India’s Scooter segment. If ridden in optimum conditions and ways, the scooter can churn out a good 45 kilometres per litre. The capacity of the fuel tank on the Activa 6G is 5.3 litres. Therefore, the scooter can run for almost 240 kilometres before you need to pay a visit to the petrol pump.

Honda Activa 6G Specifications

The sixth-generation Honda Activa offers an exquisite riding experience with the help of various features that the scooter is laden with. Firstly, to give the rider more comfort, the fuel filler lid is placed externally. The fuel lid is attached to a dual-function switch, using which the rider can access the boot. There is an engine start-stop switch and a silent starter that add to the experience.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.