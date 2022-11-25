Honda City, Amaze Diesel Versions to be Discontinued in India From Early 2023

Honda will phase out diesel engines for its cars in India from early next year to comply with the new Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms that are expected to be implemented in April, 2023, reported Autocar Professional quoting sources.

This comes months after the president and CEO of Honda Cars India, Takuya Tsumura, said, “It’s very hard to clear RDE with the diesel. Even in Europe, most of the brands could not continue with diesel".

Honda will do away with its 1.5-litre diesel engine next year that powers some of its cars such as the WR-V crossover, Amaze, and the fifth-generation Honda City. The Japanese carmaker has already stopped offering the diesel engine in its WR-V, Jazz, and some variants of Amaze, the report added.

Besides the 1.5-litre diesel engine, Honda is also likely to stop manufacturing and exporting its 1.6-litre diesel engine from March next year. The 1.6-litre engine is currently exported to Thailand where it is used to power the Honda CR-V sold in the international market. The 1.5L unit was introduced by Honda when the Amaze debuted in 2013. Since then, the engine has been used in Honda’s sedan and compact sedan models. It churns out a maximum power of 98.6 bhp and a peak torque of 200 Nm.

Honda had already informed the suppliers about its move of ceasing the production of the 1.5-litre and 1.6-litre diesel engines. The company’s manufacturing plant in Tapukara, Rajasthan will stop producing the engine from next year.

Besides the RDE norms, the government will also introduce the Corporate Average Fuel Economy 2 (CAFE 2) guidelines next year. The norms will require cars to achieve emission goals in real-world conditions and not just in laboratory. The RDE test measures pollutants such as CO2, CO, NOx, and PN that are emitted from a car while it is being driven. The test also takes into consideration several factors such as the temperature, altitude, trip/ driver dynamics, and load of the vehicle.

