Honda Could Discontinue Diesel Engines In India From 2023: Report

Japanese carmaker Honda is planning to discontinue the diesel engines for its vehicles in India from next year to meet the new emission norms. Honda said it will shun diesel engines as it will be difficult for the company to meet the upcoming Real Driving Emissions (RDE) norms, according to a report.

“It’s very hard to clear RDE with the diesel. Even in Europe, most of the brands could not continue with diesel," Takuya Tsumura, president and CEO of Honda Cars India was quoted as saying.

The Japanese automaker may soon pull the plug on the 1.5-litre diesel engine as new emission regulations are expected to come into effect soon. Honda introduced the 1.5-litre diesel-powered engines in India with the launch of the Honda Amaze diesel in 2013. Over the years the carmaker has used the same engine across its popular sedan and compact sedan models.

Apart from the RDE norms, the Corporate Average Fuel Economy 2 (CAFE 2) guidelines are likely to be rolled out by next year. The new CAFE 2 norms will require cars to achieve emission goals in real world conditions and not just in laboratory environments.

Currently, the company sells diesel engines in Honda City that falls in the sedan category, Amaze in the compact sedan category, and WR-V in the crossover category. All the models use the same 1.5-litre i-DTEC, all-aluminium turbo engine that manages to produce a maximum of 98.6bhp of power and a peak torque of 200 Nm.

While discontinuing the diesel engines is an idea in the works, Honda is expected to expand the range of products it is offering to the Indian customers. As part of the expansion, Honda is expected to launch a new self-charging hybrid car in the near future. It is an inevitable step for the carmaker because when the company pulls the plug on diesel engines it will only be left with petrol-powered and hybrid vehicles in the Indian market.

