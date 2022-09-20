Honda Discount Offers for September: Benefits on City, Amaze, Jazz and More of up to Rs 27,500

This month could be the right time to bring home a new Honda car as the auto manufacturer is offering lucrative discounts for September 2022. The discounts are on a range of Honda cars from its sedan Honda City to the hatchback Jazz. The offer is in the form of cash discounts and bonuses that are only valid till September 30.

- Honda WR-V

Honda Cars India is giving benefits of up to Rs 27,000 for its sub-compact SUV Honda WR-V. Customers can get a discount worth Rs 10,000 by exchanging their car with the sub-compact SUV. A customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 is also on offer while one can also get a car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. Buying the car this month can also get you a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

- Honda City 4th Generation

Advertisement

Discounts and bonuses are also available on Honda's best-selling sedan. Customers can get a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 this month. The offer is valid on petrol variants of the car for all grades.

- Honda City 5th Generation

The newer 5th Generation model of the Honda City also comes with significant discounts this September. Customers can either get a cash discount of up to Rs 5,000 or FOC accessories worth up to Rs 5,496 with the sedan. A customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 and a car exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 is also on offer. In addition, buyers can also benefit from a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

- Honda Jazz

This hatchback has also been given a discounted price tag this month. One can avail of a discount of Rs 10,000 on car exchange and also get a customer loyalty bonus worth Rs 5,000. A car exchange bonus of Rs 5,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 3,000 is also on offer. The offers are valid on petrol variants of Honda Jazz.

- Honda Amaze

Honda is offering exciting offers of up to Rs 8,000 for its sub-compact sedan. Buyers can get a customer loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 while can also avail of a corporate discount of Rs 3,000.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here