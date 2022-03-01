Honda Hawk 11 Cafe Racer Teased Ahead of Global Unveil at 2022 Osaka Motorcycle Show

Honda has confirmed that it will be reviving the Hawk nameplate for its 1100cc range, which currently includes the Africa Twin, Rebel 1100 and the NT1100. It will be called the Hawk 11 and in a sense will be similar to the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR, which is also has a slight fairing.

Online rumours suggest that it could be a replacement for the CB1100, which is expected to be discontinued in the near future. The teaser image shows a cafe racer-style front end with a round LED headlamp which looks quite striking.

Essentially, Honda will enter the modern classic segment with the likes of Yamaha, Kawasaki and Triumph. The neo-retro motorcycle could also see its way to our shores since the aforementioned competition does have similar offerings in India. It will be powered by the 1,084cc parallel-twin motor that produces around 100hp and 104Nm.

Advertisement

Also Watch:

Furthermore, Honda will be unveiling the Hawk 11 at the 2022 Osaka Motorcycle Show, which will be on from 19 to 21 March, in Japan. It is expected to be a world premiere which is sure to have a lot of eyes on it. All we can hope for now is that the Hawk 11 makes its way to India since Honda had recently patented the NT1100.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.