Honda May Discount Offers: See Deals of up to Rs 33,000 on Amaze, City and More

Honda May Discount Offers: Honda has been working aggressively to consolidate its share in the Indian market. The company recently unveiled a hybrid model of its long-running City sedan. The single ZX trim of the City e:HEV was introduced at an ex-showroom price of Rs 19.5 lakh making it pricier by Rs 4.5 lakh over the standard petrol model of the car. Now, in a bid to attract prospective buyers, Honda is offering discount offers of up to Rs 33,000 on its cars. The benefits include a cash discount, exchange benefits, and other such offers on popular models of the company. The latest offers may help you to save big bucks on the purchase.

- Honda City (fifth-generation)

The fifth generation of Honda's long-running City sedan is available for benefits of Rs 30,396 in May. The benefits include a cash discount of Rs 5,000 or free-of-cost (FOC) accessories up to Rs 5,396 and an exchange discount of Rs 5,000. Honda is offering Rs 5,000 loyalty benefits for existing customers along with an additional exchange bonus of Rs 7,000. Purchases made in May will also be eligible for a corporate discount of Rs 8,000.

- Honda Amaze

Honda’s mid-size sedan is available with a corporate discount of Rs 4000 and loyalty benefits of Rs 5,000 taking the total benefits to up to Rs 9,000.

- Honda City (Fourth Generation)

The fourth generation of Honda City offers Rs 20,000 in benefits. While the company is not offering a cash discount, buyers get a loyalty bonus of Rs 5,000 along with an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000 and a corporate discount of Rs 8,000 for purchases made till May 31

- Honda WR-V

With an exchange discount of Rs 10,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 4,000, the total offers with WR-V go up to Rs 26,000. This also includes loyalty benefits of Rs 5,000 for existing Honda customers along with an exchange bonus of Rs 7,000.

- Honda Jazz

Jazz, the premium hatch offering of the Japanese automaker in India, attracts the highest benefits, going up to Rs 33,158. Along with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 or FOC accessories up to Rs 12,158, Jazz purchases in May will also be eligible for Rs 5,000 as exchange benefits. Existing Honda customers get additional Rs 7,000 discount on exchange along with loyalty benefits of Rs 5,000. The company is also extending a corporate discount of Rs 4,000 in May

The offers are applicable on purchases made in May only. The benefits may vary from state to state.

