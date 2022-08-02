Honda Motorcycle & Scooter to Export in Australia & New Zealand From India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) today announced the exports of its 125cc motorcycle SP125, to Australia and New Zealand. The motorcycle is exported via the CBU route and will be sold as ‘CB125F’ in these markets.

Shipment carrying around 250 units of SP125 has been dispatched to Australia & New Zealand from July’22 onwards. SP125 is currently being manufactured at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Tapukara Plant in Alwar (Rajasthan).

Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “This development marks a step towards HMSI’s long-term plans to expand production capabilities in India that serve globally. As HMSI’s reliable quality continues to delight customers across 38 countries around the world, we are moving ahead as per plan to expand exports footprint in the global markets."

SP125 is powered by 19 new patent applications, the SP125 has a 125cc HET engine with eSP technology. The SP125 offers many features which include a full digital meter, distance to empty, average fuel efficiency, real-time fuel efficiency, LED DC headlamp, Engine Start/Stop switch, Integrated headlamp beam/Passing switch, Eco Indicator, and Gear Position Indicator.

HMSI is expanding globally. Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India started exports from India in 2001 with its debut model Activa. Currently, Honda delights more than 30 lac customers with its export portfolio of 19 two-wheeler models in 38 diverse export markets led by Asia & Oceania, the Middle East, and Latin America.

