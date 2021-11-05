Honda Planning to Bring Swappable Battery Packs For Rickshaws in India - Details Here

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today held a media briefing on the further utilization of Honda Mobile Power Pack (MPP), Honda’s portable and swappable batteries, and initiatives for the expanded utilization of renewable energy.

Honda believes that in order to resolve to expand the use of renewable energy, it is important to establish a “buffer function" which will help to achieve an adequate electricity supply-demand balance. The “buffer function" means the ability to adjust the amount of power supply by temporarily storing excess electricity using MPP or other devices.

The company claims that with the expanded use of MPP, it will become easier to use renewable energy which is sensitive to natural conditions. For instance, when an excess amount of electricity is generated during daytime hours through solar power generation, MPP will serve as a buffer by storing such excess electricity. Then, during late afternoon hours when electricity supply runs short of the demand, the electricity stored in the MPP during the daytime can be used to achieve peak-load shifting (or “peak shaving" that lowers and smooths out peak loads) to reduce the charging load on the power grid.

Moreover, further down the road, Honda is considering the possibility of supplying electricity stored in MPP to the power grid in case of a power shortage by connecting Honda Mobile Power Pack Exchanger e: to the power grid. Honda Mobile Power Pack Exchanger e: is a battery swapping station, currently under development, which can charge multiple MPPs simultaneously.

Honda is striving to further expand the use of MPP for a broad range of products. At the same time, Honda is working on plans for secondary use (repurposing) of MPP when it becomes unsuitable for the use of mobility products due to a reduced battery capacity as a result of degradation, including uses as a storage battery for household use and as a power source for other products.

The MPPe is a lithium-ion battery capable of storing a large amount of electricity, more than 1.3kWh, which can be utilized as a power source for a broad range of electric devices including small-sized mobility products.

In addition to mobility products, MPP e: can be utilized as a power source for a broad range of compatible devices. By considering heat dissipation during continuous discharging, deterioration due to high temperature is prevented, and sufficient water resistance, vibration resistance and shock resistance are ensured under the expected normal operating environment. The built-in control unit recognizes the conditions of the MPP e: and records the occurrence of all events. This data will be collected through the connector while MPP e: is charging and then utilized for the battery sharing operation and other secondary uses.

