Honda Shine: Price, Mileage, Features, Colours and More

Honda Shine: The Honda Shine has been one of the bestselling bikes for Japanese automaker Honda in the Indian market. Despite increasing competition in the 125cc segment in past years, Honda Shine has managed to maintain its firm grip on the market share thanks to its refined engine and performance. The bike holds the top position in its segment with a market share of more than 50 per cent. CB Shine recently crossed the milestone of 1 crore unit sales in India, becoming the first 125 cc motorbike to do so.

Engine

The four-stroke, SI, BS6 Engine offered with CB Shine 2022 is tuned to deliver an output of 10.50 bhp at 7500 rpm and peak torque of 11 Nm at 6000 rpm. The bike uses PGM- FI fuel system and comes with both self and kick start as standard.

Price

The Honda Shine 2022 is offered in two options, the drum brake variant which comes with a price tag of Rs 72,787 and the front disc option which is available for Rs 77,582. The prices mentioned for Shine here are ex-showroom Delhi and may vary in your city/state depending upon taxes and charges levied by the local government.

Mileage

With a fuel tank capacity of 10.5 litres, CB Shine 2022 comes with a claimed mileage of 65km/litre. However, the fuel efficiency is likely to vary in real-life conditions depending upon the various mitigating factors

Features

The feature list on the CB Shine is very basic and the bike gets the usual analogue speedometer, fuel gauge and odometer in the console. Some other key feature highlights of Shine include a combi brake stem, 5 steps adjustable suspension, chrome finish muffler and Carburetor Cover. The suspension duties on this Honda are performed by telescopic forks at the front and hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear. The bike's braking is handled by two 130 mm drum breaks, each at the front and rear wheel. For the disc brake variant, the CB Shine gets a 240 mm disc at the front instead of the drum brakes.

Colour

CB Shine is available in a total of five colour options including Black, Genny Grey Metallic, Decent Blue Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic and Matte Axis Grey. Honda has used contrasting colour graphics to give a new flare to the bike's design

In terms of size, CB Shine measures 2046 mm in length, 737 mm in width, and 1116 mm in height. The bike has a ground clearance of 162 mm and a total kerb weight of 114kg.

