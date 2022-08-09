Honda Starts Battery Swapping Service in Bengaluru at HPCL Petrol Pumps

Honda Power Pack Energy India Private Limited (HEID) in association with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) has started Honda e:swap services from August 6, 2022. The battery swapping service will be operated by HEID at the HPCL petrol stations.

HEID was founded in November last year to start the battery swapping service in electric auto rickshaws. HEID’s battery swap service will enable rickshaw drivers to stop by at the nearest battery stations being setup across the selected cities and replace discharged batteries (Honda Mobile Power Pack e:) with fully charged ones. The use of this service will significantly reduce drivers’ initial cost to purchase EV as well as reducing concern about range.

Earlier this year in February, both HEID and HPCL signed a MoU to join hands in the field of E-mobility while committing to develop battery swap station network. HEID has already set up its battery exchanger (Honda Power Pack Exchanger e:) at strategic locations among HPCL’s retail outlets in Bengaluru and started its operation initially for electric auto rickshaws which applies Honda Mobile Power Pack e:.

HEID intends to create the largest battery swap network with more than 70 stations in Bengaluru in the following 12 months. It will further expand base to other major cities in a phased manner. Inauguration ceremony was held on 6th August 2022.

