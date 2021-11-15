Honda SUV RS Concept Unveiled in Indonesia, India Launch Likely Next Year

Honda recently unveiled its latest offering – SUV RS Concept at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) 2021. The mid-size SUV from the Japanese auto giant will be slotted under the Honda HR-V in the automaker’s global portfolio. Codenamed ZR-V, the car is a product of a group effort between Honda R&D Asia Pacific and Honda Indonesia and will face off against rivals such as Hyundai’s Creta, Kia Seltos among others when it hits dealerships.

According to TimesNow report, the automaker plans to retail the new SUV in Indonesia first before making it available in international markets. The Honda RS Concept sits below the recently-updated BR-V and in terms of its visual aesthetics, it has the potential to ruffle few established brands/models. The brand new SUV sports fresh styling elements which seemingly look borrowed from the latest Honda HR-V. One of the most notable elements include wraparound headlights anda sleek grille that appears to merge into a new pronounced bumper.

The profile of the Honda RS Concept shows dual-tone paint scheme, circular wheel arches and striking black alloys, but importantly, it has very generous ground clearance. At the rear, a horizontal LED lights unit connected to faux light bar on the boot door.

At present, Honda has not shown the cabin details, but the new Concept is expected to be a new-gen feature loaded vehicle, to help it gain footing in the competitive SUV segment. The company has not offered details about engine and transmission details yet.

After testing waters in Indonesia, Honda will be keen to get the SUV RS Concept to Indian shores at the earliest. While those details are also unknown,the car does have the potential to be a strong player in India, when launched here.

After it discontinued the CR-V here, Honda currently offers WR-V in the country along with offers sub-compact sedans like City and Amaze in the Indian automotive market. It also offers Jazz premium hatchback.\\

