Honda Two Wheelers to “Aggressively” Push for Flex-Fuel Vehicles, Make India an Export Hub

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced its plans for the coming years in the Indian market. The Japanese automaker aims to make its Manesar plant in Haryana a global resource factory. Honda will be aggressively pursuing the development of fuel-efficient products, expanding its export footprint, and plans for phase-wise implementation and integration of flex-fuel technology in its product portfolio.

Honda says that the entry-level motorcycle category continues to have a significant share in the total two-wheelers sales in India and hence, Honda will introduce a new low-end motorcycle in the commuter segment.

Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, HMSI said, “Bringing the synergies of Honda’s global expertise with strong indigenous support, HMSI will further expand its horizons in India. A staggered implementation of flex-fuel technology and multiple EV model introduction in the future will lead to an exciting journey ahead. HMSI also plans to enter the low-end motorcycle segment while boosting its new fun models’ business in domestic markets."

HMSI has also shed light on its plans of introducing multiple EV models in the coming years while leveraging support from Honda’s other subsidiaries in the country. At present, the company is in its feasibility-study stage for readying its EV model line-up and developing the overall eco-system in India.

