Honda ZR-V SUV to be Unveiled This Month, to Rival Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue

Japanese automaker Honda is all set to add a sub-4-meter compact SUV in its product line up for the Indian market. The compact SUV which is expected to be named ZR-V was first teased at the launch of the Honda BR-V last month. Based on the same platform as the BR-V, the ZR-V will reportedly the using the same engine unit as the Honda Amaze and should enter the market in mid-2022.

The teasers of the upcoming ZR-V reveal that the SUV will sport a look inspired by Honda’s other compact SUV, BR-V. Upfront is the similar black grille design that hosts the vertical fog lamp of the car. The sleep headlamps and the LED Daytime running lamps sit in complete sync with the SUV’s design and give it a stylish look.

The teaser featured a white variant of the car that had its roof, wind mirrors, roof tails and B- pillars finished in black. A thick black cladding running across the arches and the doors gave the ZR-V a sportier touch.

Like we mentioned, the SUV is expected to carry the same 1.2 litres naturally aspirated unit that we have previously seen on the Amaze. The engine is equipped with abilities to deliver up to 90 PS of power and 110 Nm of peak torque. The engine has an option of a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission unit.

Once launched, the ZR-V will be up and against competitors like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

Meanwhile, Honda will also be introducing another mid-size SUV. The company unveiled a teaser video suggesting a global premiere on November 11. The speculated SUV will reportedly measure 4.3 meters in length and feature the fifth-generation Honda City underpinning. With a 5 seater and 7 seater option, the upcoming SUV will be placed in the segment of over the ZR-V and compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq and others.

