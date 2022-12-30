Honda’s First All-Electric Motorcycle to Debut in California Next Week, Details Inside

Honda is set to unveil its first all-electric motorcycle in the next few days. The electric bike is likely to be revealed at the Rose Parade in California, US, on January 2. It will be a part of the 10 new electric vehicles that the Japanese bikemaker has planned to launch.

Giving hints about the design elements of the bike, Honda has also released a sketch. It suggests that the electric motorcycle will bear resemblance to the recently launched CB750 Hornet and the CB300F. Overall, the bike is likely to feature an aggressive look with a wide handlebar and muscular tank-like structure.

It could get a split-type seat, angular headlight with LED lighting, tapered rear end, and a sleek tail lamp. The sketch also hints that Honda may equip the motorcycle with a digital instrument cluster.

The Japanese company may give disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels of the bike along with dual-channel ABS to enhance safety. Regenerative braking and riding modes could also be seen in the bike.

Honda hasn’t offered any details about the power figures, range or other specifications of the bike. However, it has been speculated that the electric motorcycle may come with a range of up to 200 km. It is likely to be powered by a PMS electric motor that will draw energy from a large battery pack.

Honda has chalked out plans to roll out 10 electrified vehicles by 2025. In November, the company showcased its all-electric scooter EM1 e at the EICMA 2022. It features a minimalistic yet futuristic design and seems ideal for short city rides. The scooter has a flat floor with headlamps positioned in the front apron and the indicators have been made part of the handlebar.

