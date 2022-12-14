HOP Electric Delivers First Batch of Oxo High-Speed E-Bikes in Jaipur, Rajasthan

HOP Electric has commenced the deliveries of Oxo e-bike in the Indian market. The first batch of 2,500 units was handed over to the customers in Jaipur, Rajasthan. Being the brand’s flagship high-speed e-bike, HOP Oxo e-bike has bagged more than 10,000 bookings and 50,000+ interests in just two months of the launch.

“We are grateful to our customers who have welcomed our new offering, HOP OXO high-speed electric motorcycle with open arms. We are committed to making sustainable mobility easily accessible at cost effective price-points. Happy to see aspirations of customers getting realised to ownership of the first batch of vehicles," said Mr. Rajneesh Singh, Chief Marketing Officer - HOP Electric.

It was revealed by HOP Electric that the deliveries of the first batch of the Oxo e-bikes are running slightly behind schedules due to changes in the guidelines of the Ministry of Heavy Industries’ FAME II scheme and the introduction of new tests and standards. The company assured the buyers of ramping up the production to meet the demands.

“In addition to Jaipur, we will be starting deliveries in other states shortly, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, West Bengal, to name a few," added Singh. Some of notable features in the HOP Oxo are bulb-type headlights, a curved integrated seat, reverse assist, kickstand sensor, smartphone connectivity, anti-theft alarm, USB charging and Bluetooth.

Powered by a 3.75kWh lithium-ion battery pack combined with a 3kW motor, it has a range of 150 km in ECO mode on a single charge. The electric bike has a top speed limited to 90 kmph. The specified charging time for HOP Oxo is 5 hours while it comes with three riding modes namely Eco, Power and Sport.

Earlier this year, the premier automotive R&D organisation, Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), affiliated with the Ministry of Heavy Industries, certified HOP Oxo post conducting all possible tests, including AIS 156 for batteries.

