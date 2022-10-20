Hotel Hyundai - World's First Car-Powered Hotel with Bar, Restautant and Cinema

The world’s first car-powered hotel namely Hotel Hyundai, drawing power though Ioniq 5’s Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature, has finally opened its doors for the customers. It comprises of a luxury cabin, restaurant and private cinema for the guests. Hotel Hyundai is open for 14 nights from 19 October to 5 November

Curated by broadcaster and critic Grace Dent, Hotel Hyundai is situated in Essex which is just an hour from central London, UK. Right from the lighting to all the other amenities, everything is powered by IONIQ 5 and its Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology.

Grace Dent, curator of Hotel Hyundai, said: “We’re looking for unique, memorable stays more now than ever and this is a delicious blend of innovation, luxury and comfort that gets you thinking. With power coming from the car, where could Hotel Hyundai pop-up next? I’m excited for those staying with us to sample the sustainable, locally sourced menu as well as the equally fabulous cocktails, and of course to enjoy a good night’s sleep."

The Hyundai Hotel’s bar and restaurant area has an IONIQ 5 coffee lounge, with expertly prepared espresso powered by the car. Even the private cinema boasts of a car-powered projector and speakers. Furthermore, the icing on the cake is a V2L powered popcorn machine.

Ashley Andrew, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor UK, said: “Our award winning IONIQ 5 is able to power Hotel Hyundai using its V2L feature, where an adapter from the car provides a socket which domestic appliances can be plugged into. The whole experience demonstrates the practicality of this pioneering technology, and we hope the concept inspires more people to go off grid."

Hyundai Ioniq 5 powers the hotel through its V2L feature that supplies AC power (230V/50Hz) up to a maximum of 3.6kW (or 15 Amps) power consumption. An adapter from the car provides a socket into which standard domestic appliances can be plugged into.

