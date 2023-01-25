The Indian Railways is one of the largest rail networks in the world and the largest in Asia. Every day, the number of passengers travelling in the Indian Railways is the same as the total population of Australia and it is the fourth largest railway network in the world in terms of its length.

According to Indian Railways, the train, which runs at a speed of 50 kilometres per hour is called a mail-express train and some examples are Punjab Mail, Mumbai Mail, Kalka Mail and more. Express trains, on the other hand, are a type of semi-priority rail service in the country. These trains travel at a speed of 55 kilometres per hour and they are often named after a city, place or an important personality.

According to the official website of Indian Railways, if the speed of a train in both up and down directions is 55 kilometres per hour on broad gauge and 45 kilometres per hour on medium line, then the train can be called a superfast express. This means that a seat on this train will cost you more than that on an express train. This is because the average speed of a superfast express is more than that of express and mail-express trains.

The average speed is calculated by dividing the end-to-end distance by the total journey time. Some of the superfast express trains in India exceed an average speed of 110 kilometres per hour. Moreover, a lesser number of stoppages also contributes to the train’s timesaving and therefore costs more than the other two types of trains.

Superfast trains save more time and are equipped with more facilities than mail or express trains. This is the reason that the charges levied differ in the three types of trains. These include minimum distance charge, minimum general fare, reservation charge, superfast charge and GST etc. The ticket charge is determined after combining all of them.

The superfast surcharge is applicable on superfast train tickets. For the second class, this surcharge is 10 per cent of the fare, while for the sleeper it is 20 per cent. The surcharge is 30 per cent on all classes of air-conditioned chair cars and above.

